Crime

Modesto detectives need witnesses to come forward to solve ‘broad daylight’ homicide

Detectives believe there were witnesses to the homicide that occurred in the middle of the day Sunday in south Modesto but no one has come forward.

The victim of the shooting on Amador Avenue and Spokane Street was identified Tuesday as Eric Rogelio, a 27-year-old Modesto resident.

Officers found Rogelio behind the wheel of a silver Nissan Altima in the middle of the street. He’d been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

People at the scene told officers they’d heard five to 15 shots but all denied witnessing the event.

“Eric was shot multiple times while in his car in broad daylight ... Detectives believe there were witnesses to the events leading up to the shooting and the shooting itself,” says a post on the Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Ra Pouv at 209-572-9826 or email him at PouvR@modestopd.com. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

Profile Image of Erin Tracy
Erin Tracy
Erin has been covering breaking news and crime at The Modesto Bee since 2010. She is a Humboldt State graduate and resides in Oakdale.
