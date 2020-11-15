Police investigating fatal shooting in South Modesto

Modesto police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday near the intersection of Spokane Street and Amador Avenue in south Modesto.

The victim is male but whether he is a minor or adult has not been released and may yet to be determined.

When officers arrived on scene around noon, they found the victim still behind the wheel of a silver Nissan Altima, Sgt. Garrett Crawford said.

As officers taped off the area, the door of the sedan remained opened and evidence markers on the ground indicated spots where 10 to a dozen shell casings were found.

The silver sedan was sitting in the middle of the street on the 300 block of Amador as detectives made their way to the homicide scene.

Dozens of residents stood outside in the area watching the police work, but Crawford said none of them were there when officers arrived. It was not immediately known if there were any witnesses to the shooting.

Crawford said people officers have spoken with reported hearing anywhere from five to 15 shots.

Crawford said early afternoon that no suspect was in custody.