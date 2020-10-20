Modesto police investigating Semple Street killings shoot suspect in Stockton

Investigating Friday’s double homicide, a Modesto Police Department detective shot a suspect in the case near a Stockton park on Tuesday, according to officials.

Spokeswoman Sharon Bear said detectives were in the area investigating the fatal shootings on Semple Street when they made contact with one of the suspects, who was armed.

Bear said she did not have any information on what triggered the incident near Sherwood Forest Park or the condition of the person who was shot.

No MPD law enforcement officers were injured.

The shooting occurred around noon near the park just east of the Sherwood Mall Shopping Center.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There was crime scene tape at the northeast end of the park starting at the corner of West Robinhood Drive and North Sherwood Way.

Police have been investigating a fatal shooting Friday night in the 200 block of Semple. Brandon Wheeler, 40, and Emilia, 29, died after being shot. A third victim, Jimmy Sullivan, also was shot but is expected to survive his injuries.

The Bee is not using Emilia’s last name because it could not be confirmed through family members.

The primary investigation into Tuesday’s shooting will fall to the Stockton Police Department. Other investigations will include the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office and the state Department of Justice, which is protocol for officer-involved shootings in that county, according to Bear. Modesto police also will review whether its procedures were followed.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER