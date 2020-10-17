Update: Two people dead, another wounded in Modesto shooting on Semple Street

Two people are dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting Friday night north of downtown Modesto.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Semple Street on reports of gunfire. When police arrived, they found the victims, and according to one report, CPR was being performed at the scene.

All the shooting victims were adults, but there was no information on gender or age of the victims, Sharon Bear, spokeswoman for The Modesto Police Department, wrote in a text Saturday morning.

Bear said the shooting occurred in front of a residence on Semple, between Floto and Jones streets, a few blocks northeast of Downey Avenue and I Street.

There was no information about motive or a possible suspect or suspects. Bear said investigators are seeking witnesses.

She said the third victim is expected to survive their injuries.

Bear said as police learn more about the incident, information will be released to the public “hopefully soon.”

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

We will have more on this breaking news story later today.