Police say man found dead behind Modesto shopping center was victim of a homicide

Police officials on Tuesday afternoon released the name of a 31-year-old man who they believe was killed. The victim’s body was found behind a shopping center in north Modesto.

The body of Randall Cisneros-Heimburger was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. Monday in the delivery area behind the shopping and professional office center at Standiford Avenue and Prescott Road. He was found behind a building that houses Liquor Locker and Bookies Sports Bar & Lounge, among other businesses.

The discovery of the Modesto man was initially investigated as a suspicious death, but it’s been upgraded to a homicide investigation, the Modesto Police Department announced Tuesday. Officials released a photo of the homicide victim.

Randall Cisneros-Heimburger Modesto Police Department

Investigators did not disclose the man’s cause of death or release any details about the circumstances that might have led to his death. Officials said detectives were continuing to search for evidence and information in this investigation.

On Monday, the crime scene was taped off and then expanded to include part of the Hetch Hetchy bike trail on the south side of the shopping center.

It’s unclear when the death may have occurred. A Liquor Locker employee said that when he last was in the loading area, on Sunday afternoon, the man’s body was not there.

Police officials ask anyone with information about this death to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The death investigation being conducted by MPD Detectives on Monday, November 25, 2019, has been upgraded to a homicide investigation. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Randall Cisneros-Heimburger (pictured in post)of Modesto. pic.twitter.com/r6WOBfhwlU — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) November 27, 2019