Police investigating suspicious death behind north Modesto commercial center

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a commercial center on Standiford Avenue.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, a man’s body was found in the delivery area behind a building that houses Liquor Locker and Bookies Sports Bar & Lounge, among other businesses.

The shopping and professional office center is at 2020 Standiford, on the southeast corner of the avenue’s intersection with Prescott Road.

The investigation scene was taped off and then expanded to include part of the Hetch Hetchy bike trail on the south side of the shopping center.

Initial investigation by officers found the death suspicious, Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said, so detectives took over.

No identifying information about the man has been released, nor has an estimate of how long ago the death may have occurred. A Liquor Locker employee said that when he last was in the loading area, on Sunday afternoon, the body was not there.

Anyone with information on the death is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.