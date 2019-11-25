Hearing won’t happen next month for man accused of killing Newman cop. Here’s why

A Stanislaus County judge on Monday postponed a preliminary hearing that was supposed to begin next month for the man accused of killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh.

Paulo Virgen Mendoza has been charged with murder in Singh’s death. Stephen Foley, Mendoza’s attorney, has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Mendoza.

On Monday morning, Foley asked the judge to postpone the Dec. 10 preliminary hearing to determine whether there’s enough evidence for Mendoza to stand trial. The defense attorney said he only recently received a voluminous amount of discovery evidence from federal authorities, so he needs time to review it and prepare for the hearing.

Foley told the judge his client has due process rights that ensure defendants have attorneys who are prepared to provide effective defense.

“I don’t see any way that I would be able to do that by Dec. 10,” Foley said in court.

The evidence was gathered by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in its case against several people, including his brothers and his girlfriend, who have been convicted in federal court. Authorities accused them of helping Mendoza avoid capture during a 55-hour manhunt.

Paulo Virgen Mendoza is accused of murder in the Dec. 26, 2018, shooting of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Mendoza is accused of shooting Singh during a Dec. 26 traffic stop in Newman. Authorities say Mendoza shot Singh shortly after the police corporal pulled Mendoza over near the intersection of Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In the early hours of Dec. 26, 2018, Mendoza returned home after the shooting, authorities say. Mendoza’s friends and relatives conspired to help him try to escape to Mexico, according to federal prosecutors.

Two days after the fatal shooting, SWAT team officers went to a home near Bakersfield., after authorities were told Mendoza was there. Mendoza and the others were then taken into custody. One of Mendoza’s brothers later directed investigators to a dumpster, where the gun had been dumped.

Newman Police officer Ronil Singh and his dog Sam are pictured in a photo supplied by the Newman Police Department Thursday morning December 27, 2018 at a press conference in Newman, Calif. Singh was killed during a traffic stop in Newman on December 26, 2018. Newman Police Dept.

Deputy District Attorney Jeff Mangar, who is prosecuting Mendoza, told the judge the evidence from federal authorities is mostly raw data, including phone records that involved text messages, calls and GPS information after the deadly shooting occurred. The prosecutor objected to postponing the Dec. 10 hearing.

Foley said there were 81 transcripts of Mendoza and the defendants in the federal case that will be important to his client’s defense. He said he needs to review those documents, especially conversations involving Mendoza, his girlfriend, his brothers and a co-worker the defendant was with immediately after the shooting occurred.

The defense attorney also told the judge there were additional interviews conducted by U.S. Homeland Security or other federal agents. Foley said there also was information found on Facebook, along with calls from people speaking in Spanish offering information about Mendoza.

“I certainly don’t want to be unprepared,” Foley argued.

Superior Court Judge Ricardo Córdova told the attorneys he didn’t seem to have a choice but to grant the defense’s request and postpone next month’s hearing. The judge rescheduled the four-day preliminary hearing to begin March 10. He also scheduled a pretrial hearing Dec. 10 to ensure both sides will be ready to proceed in March.