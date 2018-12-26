Update: Man suspected of killing Newman corporal remains at large; truck found

A manhunt continued Wednesday afternoon for the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a Newman Police Department corporal during a traffic stop, authorities said.

“We don’t know where he is,” Tom Letras, spokesman for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, said Wednesday afternoon after announcing the truck the suspect was driving at the time of the shooting was found in the 26000 block of River Road, about 4.5 miles northeast of the shooting scene. “We’re working outwards from here.”

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Cpl. Ronil Singh, 33, called in a traffic stop at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue. Three minutes later, there was a report of “shots fired.”

The corporal’s partner, who was patrolling nearby, was first on scene and found Singh suffering from gunshot wounds, said a spokesman for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which is leading the investigation. Singh was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Department reported later in the morning that Singh is survived by his wife, Anamika, their 5-month-old son, his parents and a brother.

A “blue alert” issued by the California Highway Patrol described the suspect as heavy set with black hair, last seen wearing a black jacket with white Ecko brand patches on the shoulders, a black shirt, a silver neck chain and black shoes.

It appears the shooting took place in front of a small, single-story apartment complex on Merced Street. Across the street is a utility station on one side of Eucalyptus and a home on the other.

Newman Police Department Officer Ronil Singh, 33, who was shot to death in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2018. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Deputy Royjindar Singh (no relation to the Newman corporal) said it appeared Cpl. Singh’s vehicle was positioned as it should have been during a typical traffic stop, several feet away from the curb. Information was not available on the circumstances of the shooting, including whether the corporal was able to draw his weapon and exchange gunfire.

Cpl. Singh’s K-9 partner, Sam, was in his vehicle at the time of the shooting and was not hurt, Deputy Singh said. Sam was confined, so he could not come to the corporal’s aid.

The suspect apparently fled the scene in a silver gray, extended-cab Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, which was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. There were paper plates on the vehicle, which read “AR Auto.”

Working off several tips from the public, that vehicle was discovered about 13 hours after the shooting. Letras confirmed it was the one driven by the suspect.

“There’s lots of potential evidence,” Letras said. “Fingerprints, DNA, gunshot residue and physical evidence. We’ll be processing the truck to get any evidence to help in the prosecution.”

All law enforcement agencies within Stanislaus County responded to the shooting and were involved in the search for the killer. Merced County sheriff’s deputies also responded, Deputy Singh said.

A “snare” was immediately set up around the city following the shooting, and deputies and officers searched neighborhoods, as well as other parts of the county. A snare blocks main routes in and out of a crime scene, Deputy Singh said, adding that Newman fortunately has few of them..

At one point, Highway 33 at Stuhr Road was blocked by three Stanislaus sheriff’s vehicles. There also was a strong law enforcement presence seen along Hills Ferry and River roads, near where the Dodge Ram would eventually be found.

Letras said the vehicle could not be seen from the road.

At the Newman Police Department on Main Street, the flags flew at half staff and a vase holding flags and flowers sat next to a memorial in front of the flagpole.

Before coming to Newman in 2011, Singh worked as a reserve with the Merced County Sheriff’s Department in 2010 and worked for the Turlock Police Department from 2006 to 2010, according to his Facebook page.





“The Turlock Police Department mourns the loss of Corporal Ronil Singh of the Newman Police Department,” said Chief Nino Armifar of the Turlock Police Department. “Ronil was a good man who started his career with the TPD as a cadet. His dream and desire was to be a police officer and to be there to serve his community.

“He chose to be the light in the darkness and to do so without hesitation. We are all devastated and are in mourning. He was loved and will always be in our hearts.”

A native of Fiji, Singh, studied criminal justice at Modesto Junior College in 2005.

He lived in the northeast Modesto neighborhood of Village I.

He didn’t appear to be a frequent user of Facebook, but there was an early Christmas Eve day post from an apparent fishing outing, showing off “some fish and crabs from deep sea fishing trip.”

Anyone who sees the suspect should not engage him, as he is armed and dangerous and already has killed, Deputy Singh warned.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Michael Fisher at 209-525-7083 or dispatch at 209-552-2468. Anonymous tips may be left by calling Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.





These images of the unidentified suspect in the shooting of a Newman police officer were caught on surveillance video. These images of the unidentified suspect in the shooting of a Newman police officer were caught on surveillance video. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

The scene from a shooting in Newman, California, that took the life of Newman Police Department officer Ronil Singh, 33, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com

The scene from a fatal shooting in Newman, California, that left Newman Police Department Officer Ronil Singh, 33, dead from gunshot wounds on Dec. 26, 2018. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com

Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department block the intersection at Highway 33 and Stuhr Road while a manhunt continues for a suspect wanted in the shooting death of Newman Police Department Officer Ronile Singh, 33, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Newman, California. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com