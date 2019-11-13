19 chihuahuas rescued from Riverbank apartment available for adoption

Nineteen chihuahuas are available for adoption after being rescued from a two-bedroom apartment in Riverbank Tuesday.

Oakdale Animal Control, which contracts with the city of Riverbank, assisted Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies in removing the seven male and 12 female chihuahuas from what authorities described as “awful living conditions” at the apartment on Kentucky Avenue.

The dogs range in age from 6 months to about 10 years and one of them is pregnant. Many of them had overgrown nails and a few suffered from skin conditions.

Information about why deputies originally responded to the apartment or whether the owner could face fines or charges was not available Wednesday but Oakdale Police Officer Janeen Yates said the owner voluntarily surrendered the dogs to animal control.

She said a veterinarian examined the dogs Wednesday to ensure they are in good health and up to date on their vaccinations.

Those interested in adopting the dogs can visit the Oakdale Animal Shelter at 9800 Liberini Ave between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.