Deputies report rescue of 19 chihuahuas from ‘awful’ Riverbank apartment

Nineteen chihuahuas were rescued from a two-bedroom apartment in Riverbank, Calif. the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported on Tuesday November 12, 2019.
Deputies rescued 19 chihuahuas from a two-bedroom apartment in Riverbank, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday.

Details on the condition of the dogs and how they were discovered were not immediately available, nor was the location. The sheriff’s department provides law enforcement for Riverbank and worked the case with the animal shelter shared by this city and Oakdale.

“Through great community partnerships with our allied agency, deputies were able to assist Officer (Beth) Crowley in helping her remove these 19 dogs from awful living conditions,” said a Facebook post by Riverbank Police Services.

Check back for updates to this story.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
