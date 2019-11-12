Deputies report rescue of 19 chihuahuas from ‘awful’ Riverbank apartment

Nineteen chihuahuas were rescued from a two-bedroom apartment in Riverbank, Calif. the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported on Tuesday November 12, 2019. Riverbank Police Services

Deputies rescued 19 chihuahuas from a two-bedroom apartment in Riverbank, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday.

Details on the condition of the dogs and how they were discovered were not immediately available, nor was the location. The sheriff’s department provides law enforcement for Riverbank and worked the case with the animal shelter shared by this city and Oakdale.

“Through great community partnerships with our allied agency, deputies were able to assist Officer (Beth) Crowley in helping her remove these 19 dogs from awful living conditions,” said a Facebook post by Riverbank Police Services.

