Most Wanted: Francisco “Frankie” Carranza Meza, Murder

NAME: Francisco “Frankie” Carranza Meza

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 32 years old; 5 feet 11 inches tall; 210 pounds; brown hair; brown eyes

THE CASE: Meza is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of murder in the gang-related shooting death of Juan Gabriel Barajas, 32, of Modesto.

NOTES: Barajas was shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. June 27, 2010, in the 1600 block of Vicksburg Street in west Modesto. Four others have been arrested in the case.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Meza’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.