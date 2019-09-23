Victim’s twin brother arrested in college neighborhood stabbing

Ashton Rychard Chakos, 21, and Ashton’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Holly Brook Lawson, are suspected in the stabbing of Chakos’ twin brother, Alec, who was found with wounds in an alley off of Mills Avenue between Yale and Harvard avenues in Modesto, Calif. at about 5 a.m. Sunday September 22, 2019. Alec was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition. Modesto Police Dept.

The twin brother of a man found bleeding in a college neighborhood alley early Sunday morning has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect’s girlfriend was also arrested, police said Monday.

Alec Chakos, 21, was found with stab wounds in an alley off of Mills Avenue between Yale and Harvard avenues at about 5 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Through their investigation detectives identified Alec’s twin brother Ashton Rychard Chakos and Ashton’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Holly Brook Lawson as suspects.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the couple was located Sunday afternoon but she would not say where they were located or if there are any outstanding suspects. The couple was booked on attempted murder and conspiracy charges.

The twin brothers and Lawson all live in a home in the 800 block of Columbia Way, a block east of Mills. Detectives searched that home Sunday morning and Bear said they were working to determine where the attack occurred. She did not know if anyone else lives at the home.

She said detectives have not determined what motivated the stabbing.

Anyone with information on the attack is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.