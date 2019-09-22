Man badly cut in attack early Sunday in Modesto’s college neighborhood

Modesto Police Department Crime Scene Unit members prepare to enter a home on the 800 block of Columbia Way in the neighborhood east of Modesto Junior College on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. jfarrow@modbee.com

Police are investigating an attack that occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday in the college neighborhood of Modesto.

In a Facebook post, the Modesto Police Department wrote that the crime occurred in the 700 block of Mills Avenue, between Yale and Harvard avenues.

Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the victim is an adult male who suffered “what appear to be cut wounds.” In the noon hour, he reportedly was in stable condition at a hospital.

An incident summary from a Modesto Fire Department battalion chief said paramedics treated the victim for “life-threatening stab wounds to the neck and abdomen.”

For hours, police had Mills taped off between Harvard and Yale. They were investigating in an alley off the west side of Mills. A resident whose garage door opens on the alley briefly opened it and reported seeing blood on a fence and the ground.

Police officers also investigated a second scene related to the crime — a home on the 800 block of Columbia Way, a block east of Mills. After noon, MPD Crime Scene Unit personnel were putting on fabric booties in preparation to enter the home.

Police have not said where the attack is believed to have occurred, nor whether there is a suspect.

Anyone with information on the attack is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

We’ll have more on this story as information is available.