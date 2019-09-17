Crime
Most Wanted: Sergio Mercado, Murder
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
NAME: Sergio Mercado
CHARGE: Murder
DESCRIPTION: 24 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Mercado is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of murder in the April 19, 2013, shooting of 23-year-old Omar Mendoza.
NOTES: Sheriff’s officials said Mendoza, a Sureño gang member, was shot near Dallas Street and Lassen Avenue in south Modesto during a gang-related confrontation. Authorities said they believe Mercado may be in the Hayward or Fremont areas.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Mercado’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments