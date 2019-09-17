Most Wanted: Sergio Mercado, Murder

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

NAME: Sergio Mercado

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 24 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Mercado is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of murder in the April 19, 2013, shooting of 23-year-old Omar Mendoza.

NOTES: Sheriff’s officials said Mendoza, a Sureño gang member, was shot near Dallas Street and Lassen Avenue in south Modesto during a gang-related confrontation. Authorities said they believe Mercado may be in the Hayward or Fremont areas.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Mercado’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.