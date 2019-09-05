Arrest made in La Loma neighborhood homicide

View the scene of homicide in La Loma area of Modesto Modesto Police Department officers are investigating after man was found fatally shot inside a home in the La Loma neighborhood Friday morning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Modesto Police Department officers are investigating after man was found fatally shot inside a home in the La Loma neighborhood Friday morning.

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a man inside his La Loma neighborhood home last week.

Modesto Police detectives arrested 24-year-old Sergio Rodriguez, of Modesto, on suspicion of murdering James Seth Brackett.

Brackett, 29, was shot in his home at 207 Rosina Ave. on Friday.

Rodriguez was located at a mobile home park on Yosemite Boulevard, east of Claus Road, Thursday morning.

Modesto Police have not said whether a motive for the shooting has been determined.