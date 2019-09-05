Crime

Arrest made in La Loma neighborhood homicide

Modesto Police Department officers are investigating after man was found fatally shot inside a home in the La Loma neighborhood Friday morning. By

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a man inside his La Loma neighborhood home last week.

Modesto Police detectives arrested 24-year-old Sergio Rodriguez, of Modesto, on suspicion of murdering James Seth Brackett.

Brackett, 29, was shot in his home at 207 Rosina Ave. on Friday.

Rodriguez was located at a mobile home park on Yosemite Boulevard, east of Claus Road, Thursday morning.

Modesto Police have not said whether a motive for the shooting has been determined.

