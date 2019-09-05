Crime
Arrest made in La Loma neighborhood homicide
An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a man inside his La Loma neighborhood home last week.
Modesto Police detectives arrested 24-year-old Sergio Rodriguez, of Modesto, on suspicion of murdering James Seth Brackett.
Brackett, 29, was shot in his home at 207 Rosina Ave. on Friday.
Rodriguez was located at a mobile home park on Yosemite Boulevard, east of Claus Road, Thursday morning.
Modesto Police have not said whether a motive for the shooting has been determined.
