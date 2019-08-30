Modesto police investigating fatal shooting in La Loma neighborhood

Modesto Bee file

A man was found fatally shot inside a home in the La Loma neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting occurred at 207 Rosina Ave., north of Miller Avenue, just before 8 a.m. A neighbor heard the shots and called 911, according to Modesto Police Department Sgt. Kalani Souza.

Officers arrived on scene within minutes of the call, entered the home and found a man who’d been shot, according to a press release from the Modesto Police Department.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Modesto Police Department Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Souza said Friday morning detectives did not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Martin at 209-342-6116. Or, you may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 209-541-4636 or text 274637 and type “TIP704” along with your message.

We will have more on this story as information become available.

