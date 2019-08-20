Most Wanted: Diego Armando Infante Pantoja, Murder

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

NAME: Diego Armando Infante Pantoja

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 41 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Pantoja is wanted on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting April 3, 2006, outside a South Ninth Street bar in Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

NOTES: Javier Acevedo Gonzalez was killed in the shooting. His brother was paralyzed from the waist down.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Pantoja’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.