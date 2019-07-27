Man shot in early morning incident on Rose Avenue in east Modesto, police say

Modesto police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one man with a gunshot wound in east Modesto.

At about 2:10 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at the 1800 block of Rose Avenue, near Arroyo Way. When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man on the sidewalk who had suffered a gunshot wound, said Modesto Police Lt. Aaron Tait.

He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was treated for a “through-and-through” gunshot wound that is not believed to be life threatening. HIs condition is unknown at this time.

Tait said the victim has not been cooperative with investigators. No suspect information is available at this time. Tait there may been been a party in the area at the time of the shooting, but it is unclear whether the two are related. Police do not believe the shooting was gang related. No other injuries were reported.

