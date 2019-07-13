Woman and her 5-year-old son assaulted in alley off downtown Modesto; arrest made

Rene Franco, 45, in a 2018 booking photo. Modesto Police Department

A woman and her 5-year-old son were assaulted in an alley Friday night near downtown Modesto, according to police.

Modesto police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. for a woman and child who had been injured in an alley near Scenic Drive and Bodem Street. According to Modesto Police Sgt. Jamie Demings, officers found a 43-year-old Modesto woman and her 5-year-old son who had been assaulted and both had suffered injuries.

Demings said officers moved the woman and her child to safety, and they were treated by emergency medical staff and then taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Details of the injuries suffered were not disclosed. But Demings said both victims are expected to survive.

Officers were told the alleged suspect, 45-year-old parolee Rene Franco, was inside a residence on Bodem Street. Demings said police surrounded the residence and were able to establish contact with Franco. After about an hour on scene, Franco was taken into custody and arrested for attempted homicide. Demings said he is being treated for what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries and will be booked in jail afterward.

The investigation is ongoing. No victim information is being released at this time.





Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Modesto Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.



