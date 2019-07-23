Sheriff names deputies involved in south Modesto encounter preceding man’s death

Rudy Santillan, 36, of Modesto was the man who died after a July 16, 2019, encounter with deputies on Imperial Avenue in south Modesto, California, the Stanislaus County SheriffÕs Department said Thursday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday released the names of 11 officers involved in the encounter that preceded Rudy Santillan’s death last week.

The 10 deputies and a sergeant responded to a July 16 report that Santillan, 36, was acting erratically and fighting with his father on Imperial Avenue in south Modesto. They used Tasers, a K-9 and other means of restraining him, the department reported last week.

Santillan apparently had a medical emergency at the scene and was taken by ambulance to Doctors Medical Center, where he died the next day. The cause of death is still not known, Sgt. Joshua Clayton said by email Tuesday.

Following protocol, three investigations are under way: One is by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, another by the sheriff’s Crimes Against Persons Team and the third by the sheriff’s Internal Affairs Division.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 11 officers remain on duty during the investigations, Clayton said. They are: Sgt. Danny Anderson and deputies Miguel Garcia, Eric Torres, Dustin Willey, Alberto Navarro, Eric Garcia, Benjamin Carnes, Barry Balance, Morin Yom, Colton Hughes and Robert Domingos.

The department said it plans to release video of the encounter from the officers’ body-worn cameras. “We are currently working with investigators and our attorney to make this happen,” said a media advisory Tuesday.