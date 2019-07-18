Update: Sheriff’s Office ID’s man who died after south Modesto encounter with deputies

The man who died after a Tuesday evening encounter with sheriff’s deputies was identified Thursday as Rudy Santillan, 36, of Modesto.

No other new details were released in the late-afternoon update from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

A gofundme page has been established to help Santillan’s family, including three sons.

He died early Wednesday at Doctors Medical Center, where he was taken by ambulance after the encounter on the 1000 block of Imperial Avenue, Sgt. Joshua Clayton said Wednesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deputies had been dispatched at 6:44 p.m. on reports that a man was “going crazy” and “breaking everything” during an altercation with his father, Clayton said.

Deputies contacted the adult son in a vacant lot and found that he seemed to be in an “altered state” and resisted attempts to take him into custody, Clayton said. They used “physical restraint, Tasers and a K-9” to arrest him, he said.

Deputies then saw that the man was unconscious and having a medical emergency, Clayton said.

Three investigations are under way, the protocol for in-custody deaths. One is by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, another by the sheriff’s Crimes Against Persons Team and the third by the sheriff’s Internal Affairs Division.