Former Stockton fire chief makes first Stanislaus County court appearance

Former Stockton Fire Chief Erik Anthony Newman, who is accused of injuring a woman who used to live with him in Turlock, made his first court appearance in a Stanislaus County domestic violence case Friday.

Newman, 53, has been charged with misdemeanor battery on a spouse or cohabitant, according to a criminal complaint filed July 2 by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office. Newman is accused of inflicting corporal injury on the woman resulting in a traumatic condition.

The defendant stood in the courtroom Friday afternoon next to his attorney, Albert Ellis, who has said his client vehemently denies there was any domestic violence. Newman pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge.

Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Sonny Sandhu ordered Newman not to harm the alleged victim while he remains free on $50,000 bail. The judge scheduled Newman to return to court Aug. 15 for a pretrial hearing.

Erik Anthony Newman

Newman was named Stockton’s fire chief in December 2015, and he planned to retire June 30, The Record of Stockton has reported. He was one of three finalists for a recent chief vacancy in San Francisco, but another person was hired.

Turlock Police Chief Nino Amirfar has told The Bee that his department started investigating after receiving a report from the 4600 block of Visions Drive, just south of Taylor Road.

Officers received further information a few days later that led to Newman’s June 20 arrest by the Turlock Police Department. Newman was arrested at Stockton City Hall and booked at the Stanislaus County Jail.