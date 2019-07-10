Stanislaus County prosecutors charge Stockton fire chief accused of domestic violence

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Stanislaus County prosecutors have filed a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against Stockton Fire Chief Erik Anthony Newman, who is accused of injuring a woman who used to live with him in Turlock.

Newman has been charged with misdemeanor battery on a spouse or cohabitant, according to a criminal complaint filed July 2 by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office. Newman is accused of inflicting corporal injury on the woman resulting in a traumatic condition.

The charge stems from a June 14 reported incident. The complaint indicates Newman had a dating relationship with the alleged victim.

Newman, 53, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge by the Turlock Police Department on June 20. Police agencies submit reports about arrests made to the District Attorney’s Office to review, before prosecutors formally charge defendants.





John Goold, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, said Wednesday that the prosecutor assigned to domestic violence cases reviewed the police reports in this case and issued appropriate charges based upon all the facts and circumstances involved.

Newman was arrested at the Stockton City Hall and booked at the Stanislaus County Jail. He was later released after posting a $50,000 bail bond.

Erik Anthony Newman

Newman’s first court appearance has been scheduled to July 19. The Stockton City Manager’s Office has placed Newman on administrative leave.

Newman’s attorney, Albert Ellis, has told The Record of Stockton that his client vehemently denies there was any domestic violence and they will fight the case.

Turlock Police Chief Nino Amirfar has told The Bee that his department started investigating after receiving a report from the 4600 block of Visions Drive, just south of Taylor Road. Officers received further information a few days later that led to Newman’s arrest.

Newman was named Stockton’s fire chief in December 2015, and he planned to retire June 30, the Record reported. Newman was one of three finalists for a recent chief vacancy in San Francisco, but another person was hired.