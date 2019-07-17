Man dies after south Modesto struggle that involved Tasers and a K-9, sheriff reports

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man died after a Tuesday evening struggle with deputies in south Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The unidentified man died early Wednesday at Doctors Medical Center, where he was taken by ambulance after the encounter on the 1000 block of Imperial Avenue, Sgt. Joshua Clayton said by email.

Deputies had been dispatched at 6:44 p.m. to reports that the man was “going crazy” and “breaking everything” during an altercation with his father, Clayton said. Several witnesses called 911 to say that the situation had escalated into a fight involving up to 30 gang members, at least one of them with a handgun, he said.

Deputies contacted the adult son in a vacant lot and found that he seemed to be in an “altered state” and resisted attempts to take him into custody, Clayton said. They used “physical restraint, Tasers and a K-9” to arrest him, he said.

Deputies then saw that the man was unconscious and having a medical emergency, so he was taken to Doctors in an ambulance that had been requested earlier, Clayton said.

The man’s age and identity were not released. Clayton said the department hopes to release more information on Thursday.

Three investigations are under way, the protocol for in-custody deaths. One is by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, another by the sheriff’s Crimes Against Persons Team and the third by the sheriff’s Internal Affairs Division.

The department will release video from deputies’ body-worn cameras “pending investigative interviews and processing of evidence,” Clayton said.

People with information about the case can contact Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083.