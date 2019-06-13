Struggle over hostage led to fatal shooting of suspect, sheriff’s department says

View scene of Modesto hostage incident Day after scene in south Modesto where law enforcement killed a man who took a boy hostage for several hours at a residence on the 200 block of Olivero road Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Day after scene in south Modesto where law enforcement killed a man who took a boy hostage for several hours at a residence on the 200 block of Olivero road Thursday.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s officials on Thursday afternoon revealed details and released new images of an incident last week in south Modesto, in which an armed man took a boy hostage for hours before a deputy shot the gunman and rescued the victim.

The incident occurred June 6 at the home in the 200 block of Oliver Road, just east of Crows Landing Road. About 1:30 p.m., Astorga entered the house, where three children were. Two girls escaped, but the gunman stopped the boy from leaving the house.

Sheriff’s Deputy Fernando Gomez — a member of the SWAT team — fired his gun from an elevated turret of an armored rescue vehicle, when Jose Jesus Astorga Jr. pulled 14-year-old boy to stop him from escaping, according to sheriff’s officials.

“They had determined the suspect could not be allowed to pull the victim back into the home where he would be in a position of much more danger,” the news release said.

The shot fatally wounded Astorga, 37, of Modesto, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Astorga was found inside the Olivero Road home, along with a loaded gun. Other members of the SWAT team pulled the boy out through the window to safety.

Authorities have said the boy didn’t suffer any major injuries.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Cory Brown at 209-567-4485.





