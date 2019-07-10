Vigil honors Modesto murder victim Cinnamon Eades. ‘A beautiful person inside and out’

Watch the vigil for homicide victim Cinnamon Eades A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, for Cinnamon Eades, who was fatally shot at the adult bookstore where she worked in Modesto, California, a day earlier. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, for Cinnamon Eades, who was fatally shot at the adult bookstore where she worked in Modesto, California, a day earlier.

Cinnamon Eades’ loved ones gathered a day after she was fatally shot in Modesto to recall her generous spirit and devotion to family.

Wednesday night’s candlelight vigil in Smyrna Park in Ceres brought together about 200 people stunned by the loss. Eades, 38, was shot while working at Liberty Adult Books on Kansas Avenue. Police arrested a suspect Tuesday night.

“She would help someone out if they were in need,” brother Casey Mackey said. “She was just a beautiful person inside and out.”

The vigil took place under a large picnic shelter, amid a warm evening breeze that at times snuffed out some of the candles. Mourners lit them anew and prayed under the guidance of Pastor Randy Dornan of Central Avenue Community Church.

“We know she’s on the wings of angels now, ascending into heaven,” he said.

Sister-in-law Donna Lopez said Eades was a loving mother and grandmother and had worked hard as a waitress and hair stylist before the bookstore job.

Modesto police responded to a 2:15 p.m. Tuesday report of a woman lying behind the counter of the store, just west of Emerald Avenue. Eades suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at a local hospital, police said.

Detectives determined that Favian Marcos Ramirez, 20, made a purchase at the bookstore, then shot Eades before grabbing an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing, a spokeswoman said.

Ramirez was tracked to the area of Pleasant and Central avenues in Ceres and arrested at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. He is being held without bail on murder and robbery charges in the Stanislaus County Jail.

“We just thank God that the Modesto PD was able to catch him and justice will be served,” Lopez said at the vigil.