Update: Woman dies from shooting at Modesto adult bookstore where she worked

Modesto police respond to Kansas Avenue assault The Modesto Police Department responded to an assault reported at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at a Kansas Avenue business. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Modesto Police Department responded to an assault reported at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at a Kansas Avenue business.

A woman was fatally shot Tuesday at the adult bookstore where she worked on Kansas Avenue, the Modesto Police Department reported.

Cinnamon Eades, 38, of Modesto died from injuries she suffered at Liberty Adult Books, police said in an evening update. The department had earlier declined to say how the woman died or provide other details following the 2:15 p.m. call.

No suspect information has been released since the shooting, which happened in a small row of businesses just west of Emerald Avenue. Eades was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died.

People with information about the case can leave anonymous tips at Crime Stoppers, 209-521-4636.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.