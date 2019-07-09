Stockton homicide suspect who crashed car near Turlock is arrested after hotel standoff

Stockton homicide suspect on the run after crashing near Turlock A suspect from a homicide in Stockton Wednesday night crashed on a country road north of Turlock early Thursday morning. He ran from the vehicle and remains at large. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A suspect from a homicide in Stockton Wednesday night crashed on a country road north of Turlock early Thursday morning. He ran from the vehicle and remains at large.

Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested a man suspected of killing a Stockton man July 3 and then crashing his car while on the run near Turlock the following day.

Alejandro Ruvalcaba, 32, was arrested after a standoff at the La Quinta Inn on West March Lane in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The standoff lasted a few hours after officers tracked the suspect to the hotel, but no one was injured, Deputy Andrea Lopez said in a Facebook post.

Ruvalcaba was suspected in the shooting death of Anthony Quismondo, 42, in 2600 block of East Waterloo Road just after 6 p.m. July 3. The victim had planned to buy shoes from Ruvalcaba but was instead robbed and shot, Lopez said.

At about 6 a.m. on Independence Day, the suspect’s crashed car was found by a deputy on the 8200 block of Keyes Road, about a mile north of Turlock, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver got out of the car, said he had a gun, and ran from the scene, the Stanislaus department reported. A search that included several K-9s and a helicopter did not find Ruvalcaba that day.

Lopez said detectives in San Joaquin County learned Tuesday that Ruvalcaba was in the hotel with a woman whose relationship to him was not known.

Sheriff’s hostage negotiators persuaded the suspect to let the woman out safely, and he later surrendered without injury to himself or officers, Lopez said.