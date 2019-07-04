Stockton homicide suspect on the loose near Turlock after fleeing from crash

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department

A Stockton homicide suspect is on the run in Stanislaus County after crashing on a rural road north of Turlock Thursday morning.

According to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras, a Patterson traffic deputy on his way to work came upon the crash site in the 8200 block of Keyes Road shortly after 6 a.m. The location is between Turlock and Hughson.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a Hispanic male in his late 20s run away from the car and told them he had a gun.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrea Lopez said the driver, 32-year-old Alejandro Ruvalcaba, is a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in 2600 block of East Waterloo Road in Stockton, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Anthony Quismondo.

Lopez said investigators believe Quismondo intended to buy shoes from Ruvalcaba and that “this was a robbery.”

“We believe him to be armed and dangerous; we have not recovered the weapon used last night,” Lopez said. “We would like anyone to call 911 immediately if they see him.”

A perimeter was set up around the area of the crash for about three hours while authorities searched for Ruvalcaba. He was not found and was reported seen outside of the perimeter; authorities took down the roadblocks about 9:15 a.m.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.

We will have more on this story later today.