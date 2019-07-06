Stockton Crime Stoppers offer $10,000 for homicide suspect

Stockton homicide suspect on the run after crashing near Turlock A suspect from a homicide in Stockton Wednesday night crashed on a country road north of Turlock early Thursday morning. He ran from the vehicle and remains at large. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A suspect from a homicide in Stockton Wednesday night crashed on a country road north of Turlock early Thursday morning. He ran from the vehicle and remains at large.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has offered a $10,000 reward through Stockton Crime Stoppers for homicide and robbery suspect Alejandro Ruvalcaba.

Ruvalcaba, described by the sheriff’s office as 32-years-old; 5-foot, 10-inches tall; 155 pounds with black hair and only one eye, has been on the run since July 3 after allegedly robbing and fatally shooting 42-year-old Anthony Quismondo.

Ruvalcaba’s last known location was near East Keyes Road and Geer Road north of Turlock on Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. He crashed his car, “informed citizens that he had a gun and fled the area on foot,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office warned that Ruvalcaba is “armed and dangerous,” and to not approach him if spotted.

The robbery and fatal shooting were reported just after 6 p.m. at a shoe store near Waterloo Road and North Newport Avenue in Stockton, according to the sheriff’s office. Though deputies arrived in under two minutes, Quismondo was later pronounced dead by emergency personnel.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about Ruvalcaba to call their office at 209-468-4400 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 209-946-0600.