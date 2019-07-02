Most Wanted: Christopher Michael Munson, lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

NAME: Christopher Michael Munson

CHARGE: Lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14

DESCRIPTION: 43 years old; 5 feet, 7 inches tall; 150 pounds; black hair; brown eyes

THE CASE: Munson is wanted by Oakdale police on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 and gun violations.

Christopher Michael Munson Oakdale Police Department

NOTES: Police said Munson ran from the Stanislaus Superior Courthouse on June 5, 2018, when he was informed prosecutors were charging him with sex crimes. Authorities say Munson has been spotted in Shreveport, La., and later in Fresno.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Munson’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.