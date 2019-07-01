Driver who crashed into downtown Modesto building faces DUI charges

Car crashes into downtown Modesto building The driver of a Chevy coupe lost control and crashed into the Mocse Credit Union building, 1400 J St., in downtown Modesto on Sunday morning, June 30. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The driver of a Chevy coupe lost control and crashed into the Mocse Credit Union building, 1400 J St., in downtown Modesto on Sunday morning, June 30.

The driver who crashed into the Mocse Credit Union building on J Street in downtown Modesto on Sunday morning faces charges of DUI, according to police.

Modesto resident Josh Bryll, 32, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. He later was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said Monday.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. Bryll was driving a Chevrolet two-door coupe when he lost control and crashed into the building, a sign and a Modesto Area Express bus bench, police said.

A Modesto Police Department community service officer said Bryll was found walking away shortly after the crash.

No one other than Bryll was involved or injured in the crash. The credit union building was not structurally compromised and was open for business Monday.