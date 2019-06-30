One injured in crash into Mocse Credit Union building in downtown Modesto

Car crashes into downtown Modesto building The driver of a Chevy coupe lost control and crashed into the Mocse Credit Union building, 1400 J St., in downtown Modesto on Sunday morning, June 30. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The driver of a Chevy coupe lost control and crashed into the Mocse Credit Union building, 1400 J St., in downtown Modesto on Sunday morning, June 30.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a Chevrolet two-door coupe lost control on J Street in downtown Modesto and crashed into the Mocse Credit Union building, a bus bench and a traffic sign.

The driver was found walking down the sidewalk shortly after the crash. Modesto Police Department Community Service Officer Randy Elizondo said the bloodied man put up a brief struggle but then was taken to a hospital for treatment.

In the early afternoon, a police sergeant said the man’s injuries were minor. It has yet to be determined if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, he said.

Beyond the crash happening in the first place, circumstances were in Mocse’s favor. The credit union branch, at 1400 J St., is closed on Sundays. The offices damaged have not been occupied for some time, said Tracey Kerr, Mocse president and CEO, who visited the scene Sunday morning. And Fire Department personnel did an inspection and determined the building was not structurally compromised, she said. Mocse will open for business as usual Monday morning.