Federal agents, local police conducting searches in Stanislaus County

Watch FBI serve warrants in Modesto, Salida The FBI served search warrants at the Hells Angels clubhouse in downtown Modesto and at homes in west Modesto and Salida on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The FBI served search warrants at the Hells Angels clubhouse in downtown Modesto and at homes in west Modesto and Salida on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Local and federal authorities served search warrants at several locations in Stanislaus County on Tuesday morning.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the searches, a spokeswoman confirmed. She said the department could release no further information at this time. Local law enforcement agencies and the federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also were taking part.

Searches were conducted at residences in Modesto and Salida, and at the Hells Angels building on Seventh Street in downtown Modesto.

At the motorcycle club’s building, ATF and FBI agents carried off several plastic bags containing seized property. They also carried away three motorcycles after loading them onto two flatbed tow trucks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two club members initially were outside the building as it was searched, and several more arrived. When all agents and officers left, they were allowed back inside.

At the home in Salida, a small marijuana grow was located. Some plants lay next to a motorcycle in the garage, where Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies were searching.

We will have more on this story later today.