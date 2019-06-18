Deputies rescue woman, arrest man suspected of starting fire in Modesto

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Within minutes of arriving at the scene of a house fire in Modesto’s airport neighborhood on Monday, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a woman trapped by the fire and arrested the man suspected of starting it.

Sgt. Darwin Hatfield and Deputy Andrew Winter were the first on scene at the fire in the 1700 block of Spokane Street at about 4 p.m., said Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Clayton.

There was a man in front of the home suffering from burns on his upper body and a woman yelling for help from a trailer in the driveway.

“The entrance to the travel trailer was obstructed by smoke and fire so they had to pull her and several dogs out through the window,” Clayton said.

Winter then apprehended a man suspected of starting the fire.

He told Winter he started the fire after an argument with his father by pouring lighter fluid and tossing a lit cigarette on a couch, Clayton said.

The suspect’s father was burned while trying to extinguish the flames. He was taken to a local hospital with second degree burns.

The woman the deputies rescued also was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. It took them about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

Four people were displaced and the suspect, 30-year-old Patrick Aaron Dean II, was arrested on suspicion of arson of an inhabited dwelling resulting in injury.