Investigators detain arson suspect after south Modesto fire displaces four people
Investigators quickly detained an arson suspect after a Monday afternoon fire that displaced four people from a south Modesto house.
One of the residents suffered burns on the upper body in the 4 p.m. fire on the 1700 block of Spokane Street, the Modesto Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
The one-story house was fully involved in flames when Modesto and Ceres firefighters arrived, and they had them contained in about half an hour, the post said.
The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigations Unit responded to the scene and detained an arson suspect whose name was not released. It was not clear as of Monday night whether that person was booked into jail.
The injured resident was taken to a local hospital with burns to the upper body. Details were not available.
The American Red Cross was contacted to aid the four adults displaced from the home.
