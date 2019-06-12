Victim of fatal shooting in downtown Modesto alley identified

Modesto police investigating downtown shooting A woman was shot Tuesday morning in an alley off D Street between Sixth and Seventh streets in downtown Modesto. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman was shot Tuesday morning in an alley off D Street between Sixth and Seventh streets in downtown Modesto.

The woman killed in a shooting in a downtown Modesto alley has been identified by police and the county Coroner’s Office as McKayla Dollard, 30, of Modesto.

Police have released no information on the circumstances of the shooting and any possible suspect or motive. Shortly after the shooting, as Dollard still was being loaded into an ambulance, another woman was helped up from the ground and interviewed by police.

Nothing has been said about whether the woman was a witness or came upon the victim after the shooting.

The incident occurred about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in an alley off D Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. A dispatcher said someone was screaming and yelling for help.

The call drew a big response — as many as 14 patrol units, at one point — because it came as the Police Department’s night shift was ending and the day shift was starting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted at www.stancrimetips.org.

