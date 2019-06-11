UPDATE: Police investigating fatal shooting in downtown Modesto

Modesto police investigating downtown shooting A woman was shot Tuesday morning in an alley off D Street between Sixth and Seventh streets in downtown Modesto. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman was shot Tuesday morning in an alley off D Street between Sixth and Seventh streets in downtown Modesto.

The woman shot Tuesday morning downtown has died, police confirmed. The shooting occurredabout 6:30 in an alley off D Street between Sixth and Seventh streets.

The dispatch said someone was screaming and yelling for help. The call drew a big response — as many as 14 patrol units, at one point — because it came as the Police Department’s night shift was ending and day shift was starting.

The victim, who appeared to be in her 20s or 30s, was sitting up on the gurney and appeared conscious as she was loaded onto an ambulance and taken away for treatment.

A second woman was helped up from the ground in the alley and was interviewed by officers.

As of late morning, no information had been released about the circumstances of the shooting, or any possible suspect. A BMW 328i was sitting in the alley right at the scene of the shooting, but police did not say if it belonged to the victim, the other woman or someone else. About 11 a.m., as police and crime scene techs continued to work the scene, the car was towed, as was a commercial van parked nearby.

Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted at www.stancrimetips.org.





We’ll have more on this story as information becomes available.



