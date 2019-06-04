Most Wanted: Clarence Frederick Moore, Murder

Homicide investigation in west Modesto Louis Ramos was shot on Donald Street in west Modesto the morning of July 1, 2015, and died later that night (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Louis Ramos was shot on Donald Street in west Modesto the morning of July 1, 2015, and died later that night (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

NAME: Clarence Frederick Moore

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Moore is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of murder in the July 1, 2015, shooting death of 49-year-old Louis Ramos.

NOTES: Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Donald Street in west Modesto and found Ramos with gunshot wounds.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.