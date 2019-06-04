Crime
Most Wanted: Clarence Frederick Moore, Murder
Homicide investigation in west Modesto
NAME: Clarence Frederick Moore
CHARGE: Murder
DESCRIPTION: 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Moore is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of murder in the July 1, 2015, shooting death of 49-year-old Louis Ramos.
NOTES: Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Donald Street in west Modesto and found Ramos with gunshot wounds.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
