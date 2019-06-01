Five injured, child ejected and airlifted after two-car wreck in Central Modesto

12-year-old girl airlifted to a trauma center and four others hospitalized after a high-speed two-car crash in central Modesto. Four others hospitalized after a high-speed two-car crash Saturday afternoon in residential neighborhood in central Modesto. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Four others hospitalized after a high-speed two-car crash Saturday afternoon in residential neighborhood in central Modesto.

A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to a trauma center and four others hospitalized after a high-speed, two-car crash Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood in central Modesto.

At about 3:55 p.m. Modesto police and fire responded to the scene of a wreck at the intersection of West Roseburg and Del Vale avenues, said Modesto Police Office Adam Foster. When authorities arrived they found two vehicles, a white sedan and black truck, involved in the collision.

After the initial impact, Foster said, the truck then struck an unoccupied parked Mercedes in the driveway of a home on the 1500 block of Del Vale Avenue, pushing it into the house’s porch where both vehicles came to rest. No one inside the home was injured, but the structure sustained some damage.

Foster said an adult male driver, who was the only occupant of the truck, fled the scene on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away by officers and taken to the hospital to treat injuries sustained in the crash.

The sedan came to rest in the street just north of West Roseburg Avenue. Foster said it was occupied by two adult females and two juveniles. One of the juveniles, a 12-year-old girl, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained head injuries. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and then airlifted by helicopter to a trauma center that specializes in head injuries, Foster said.

The other three occupants of the car — the adult female driver, adult female passenger and another juvenile passenger — were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. Their conditions were not known Saturday afternoon, Foster said.

Foster said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, and alcohol and drugs may also have been involved. Foster said the driver of the truck will be taken into custody after he is released from the hospital and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on charges related to the crash.

The Modesto Police Traffic and Crime Scene units were activated for the case, Foster said. They were on scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. West Roseburg Avenue from about Kearney Avenue to Carver Road was blocked to traffic while authorities were on scene. Foster expected the road to remain closed until about 8 p.m. Saturday.

“At this time we’re still trying to piece together what happened, that’s why we’re bringing in our traffic collision investigation team,” Foster said.





Foster said anyone who witnessed the crash or with additional information can contact the Modesto Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.