Sex offender tries to escape police in Dry Creek, is rescued by firefighters

A sex offender who is out of compliance on the offender registry spent 30 minutes treading water in Dry Creek in an effort to get away from the cops early Thursday morning.

Modesto Police officers tried to stop the man on his bicycle at Beard Brook Park at 12:30 a.m., said Modesto Police Lt. Aaron Tait. He fled from officers and jumped into nearby Dry Creek.

Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said the suspect swam to the east side of the River toward Gallo Winery property. There were officers on that side too, so he swam back to the west side and was met by more officers.

The suspect swam to the middle of dry creek and tread water, ignoring firefighters’ efforts to get him to grab hold of a rope so he could be pulled safely to shore.

Jesberg said the water in Dry Creek is about 50 degrees. The creek is high right now but moving slowly.

After about 30 minutes the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Michael Webb, of Modesto, gave up.

“He finally realized he had to grab the rope bag or go under,” Jeberg said. “He was cold and shivering when we got him out.”

Tait said Webb had a warrant for his arrest for being out of compliance as a sex offender registrant. According to the Megan’s Law website, Webb was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

He was arrested on the warrant as well as on suspicion of resisting arrest and probation violation.