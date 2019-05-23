Turlock man who kidnapped, raped rental office worker found suitable for parole

How you can help prevent sexual assaults Here are some ways you can help prevent sexual assaults, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. The video "on sexual assault awareness and prevention in Isla Vista" also offers risk-reducti Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some ways you can help prevent sexual assaults, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. The video "on sexual assault awareness and prevention in Isla Vista" also offers risk-reducti

A 47-year-old Turlock man who kidnapped a woman and raped her 25 years ago has been found suitable for parole, the second time in four years he’s been deemed fit for release from prison.

Daniel Ray Slayter was found suitable for parole at a May 8 hearing at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release. When or if he’s released from prison was unclear.

Authorities have said Slayter kidnapped a 19-year-old woman at knifepoint from the apartment rental office where she worked on March 14, 1994. They said he forced her to drive to a canal bank in Stevinson and raped her, before leaving in her car. He was captured two days later.

Slayter on July 7, 1994, was convicted of rape, kidnapping during a carjacking, using a knife, assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment.

On Thursday, Slayter remained incarcerated in Ione, where he has served a sentence of 15 years to life in prison since August 1994.

State parole officials have 120 days to review the decision. Then, the Governor’s Office will review Slayter’s case and determine whether to uphold, overturn or modify the state parole board’s decision.

On May 27, 2015, Slayter was found suitable for parole. In February 2016, the parole officials reversed the decision after the Governor’s Office ordered a full parole board review of Slayter’s case.

The victim, her husband and her adult daughter attended Slayter’s parole hearing earlier this month. Prosecutors said the victim told the parole panel how this crime was traumatic, but it did not ruin her life.

She told the panel she was able to have a fulfilling life, with a loving husband and children. Prosecutors said her husband offered Slayter some guidance as to how he should view this chance at freedom and what he should do with this opportunity. At the hearing, Slayter apologized for the crime, according to prosecutors.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeff Laugero argued at the hearing that Slayter should remain in prison because of the violent nature of his crime, Slayter’s lack of insight into the crime, his prior criminal history, and the continued threat to the public.