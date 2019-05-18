Alleged drunk driver hits cars, buildings in downtown Jamestown, subdued by bystanders

See the damage from a drunk driver in downtown Jamestown, CA A drunk driver crashed into cars and buildings on Main Street in downtown Jamestown, Calif. Friday, May 17, 2019 causing extensive damage. Addam Smith, 20, of Jamestown was arrested for DUI on scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A drunk driver crashed into cars and buildings on Main Street in downtown Jamestown, Calif. Friday, May 17, 2019 causing extensive damage. Addam Smith, 20, of Jamestown was arrested for DUI on scene.

An underage drunk driver allegedly left a trail of destruction through Main Street in downtown Jamestown Friday night, before being subdued by onlookers and an off-duty deputy.

California Highway Patrol officers and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at about 9:30 p.m. Friday for a traffic accident on Main Street. When authorities arrived they found extensive damage and debris strewn along the street from a crashed Cadillac Northstar, which had hit a number of cars and structures. No bystanders were injured in the incident.

According to the California Highway Patrol, shortly after 9 p.m. 20-year-old Jamestown resident Addam Smith was believed to be driving the Cadillac at a high rate of speed along Main Street from Humbug Street toward Willow Street. Smith allegedly swerved onto the sidewalk, sideswiping a parked Honda Accord and hitting the support for a deck, causing it to fall on the Honda.

The Honda was propelled forward by the impact, according to CHP, and hit a Subaru Ascend, which was also struck by a portion of the falling deck.

Smith allegedly then continued to drive the Cadillac on the sidewalk, past the Jamestown Community Center and then struck the supports for the awning of the Service Station restaurant and bar. He then swerved the Cadillac again, striking the front of a parked Jeep Liberty before coming to rest.

Smith then allegedly exited the Cadillac and ran eastbound along road, but was tackled and restrained by some good Samaritans, including an off-duty deputy from a neighboring county. According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department, the incident caused major damage including downed power lines and street lamps. Deputies assisted in Smith’s arrest as he was “actively resisting CHP officers” when he was taken into custody.

PG&E, County Code Enforcement and OES Hazmat were contacted and responded to shut down power, inspect damaged buildings and handle a leak from the damaged Cadillac. Smith was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail for DUI and on several other charges. According to the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Department his blood alcohol level was .09 during the booking process at the jail several hours after the crash.