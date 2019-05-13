Sheriff’s Department releases name of homicide victim found in Oakdale

See sheriff’s investigators at Oakdale homicide scene A woman was found dead on Rodden Road in Oakdale, CA early Saturday morning. Stanislaus Sheriff's investigators have arrested a man from Riverbank for homicide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman was found dead on Rodden Road in Oakdale, CA early Saturday morning. Stanislaus Sheriff's investigators have arrested a man from Riverbank for homicide.

The homicide victim found in a roadway in Oakdale early Saturday has been identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department as Michelle Caton, 37. The victim’s family did not have a definite residential address for her, the Coroner’s Office reported.

Caton’s death was discovered when the California Highway Patrol responded at 6:10 Saturday morning to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on the 7600 block of Rodden Road. Officers found Caton dead in the roadway and determined her death was not the result of a traffic collision, CHP Modesto area spokesman Officer Thomas Olsen said Saturday.

What was thought to be a crash scene became a crime scene, with the Sheriff’s Department assuming the investigation.

A bit later Saturday morning, about 8 a.m., CHP responded to a traffic collision on Highway 99 near the the West Main Street exit in Turlock. Officers discovered someone had been shot inside one of the involved vehicles, and they connected the incident to the victim on Rodden Road. The driver, 21-year-old Scott Williams of Riverbank, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of homicide.

The CHP also arrested Williams on additional charges of driving under the influence, possession of a concealed, loaded firearm and resisting arrest.

The cause of Caton’s death is not being released until an autopsy is done Monday or Tuesday. Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Josh Clayton said Saturday that he could not confirm Caton had been shot.

Williams is being held without bail.