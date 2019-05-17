Hearing set for child support services lawyer accused in San Joaquin County sex sting

Jeffrey Drabin

An attorney for the Stanislaus County Department of Child Support Services accused of soliciting a child for sex online will make his first court appearance Wednesday in Manteca.

Jeffrey Drabin, 62, was arrested last week in San Joaquin County as a result of an undercover sting in San Joaquin County.

Drabin was arrested on misdemeanor charges of sending explicit messages to a minor and arranging to meet a minor for sex, according to Deputy Andrea Lopez, a sheriff’s spokeswoman. There was no indication that Drabin showed up to meet the child.

San Joaquin Superior Court online records indicate that Drabin faces a misdemeanor charge of arranging to meet a minor. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the court’s Manteca branch.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The defense intends to prove that no crime was committed,” said Kirk McAllister, Drabin’s attorney. “This case will highlight the difference between real crime and police-made crime.”

Lopez has said Drabin’s arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation stemming from an undercover operation conducted by Lathrop Police Services in February. Detectives posed as minors on the Internet, including social media sites. Lopez said the undercover detectives “made the suspects very aware” that they were communicating with a minor.

Sheriff’s officials said Drabin on May 9 turned himself in at the San Joaquin County Jail, and he had been released from custody the following day.

Amy Vickery, a Stanislaus County spokeswoman, has said Drabin was placed on administrative leave, but she would not say how long Drabin has worked for the department or whether he’s been placed on paid administrative leave.

“We cannot comment on these specific matters. An active investigation is underway,” Vickery said in an email about Drabin’s employment and his leave.