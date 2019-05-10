Stanislaus County child support lawyer arrested in San Joaquin County sex sting

Jeffrey Drabin

The latest on this case: Child support services attorney accused in sex sting ordered to stay away from kids

An attorney who works for the Stanislaus County Department of Child Support Services has been arrested on suspicion of soliciting a child for sex on the Internet in an undercover sting in San Joaquin County.





Jeffrey Drabin, 62, was arrested in San Joaquin County, Amy Vickery, a Stanislaus County spokeswoman, confirmed. She said Drabin has been placed on administrative leave, and “the county can’t comment any further as it’s a confidential personnel matter.”

San Joaquin County sheriff’s officials on Friday announced Drabin’s arrest on the Department’s Facebook page. Sheriff’s officials said Drabin on Thursday turned himself in at the San Joaquin County Jail.





Drabin was arrested on misdemeanor charges of sending explicit messages to a minor and arranging to meet a minor for sex, according to Deputy Andrea Lopez, a sheriff’s spokeswoman. As of 1 p.m. Friday, Drabin had been released from custody. It’s unclear when he will make his first court appearance.

San Joaquin sheriff’s officials said Drabin contacted one of the undercover detectives believing it was a underage girl and sent her inappropriate messages, including solicitations for sex.

When asked whether Drabin had direct access to children as part of his job, Vickery said “No, I don’t believe so, but I can’t comment any further.”

Vickery said she did not know how long Drabin has worked for the department.

Attempts by The Bee to reach Drabin — in an e-mail and calls to listed phone numbers — were not successful Friday. It’s unclear whether he has hired an attorney to represent him against the allegations.

Lopez said Drabin’s arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation stemming from an undercover operation conducted by Lathrop Police Services in February. The Sheriff’s Department is contracted to provide police services to Lathrop.





Detectives in the operation posed as minors on the Internet, including social media sites. Lopez said the undercover detectives “made the suspects very aware” that they were communicating online with a minor.





Lathrop Police Services conducted a similar undercover operation in late April, in which more than 20 people were arrested soliciting minors for sex and adults for prostitution online. One of those suspects arrested was Raymond Leon Brau, a high-risk sex offender living in Stanislaus County.

San Joaquin County sheriff’s officials at the time said Brau, who also goes by Raymond Thiago and Raymond Thiago-Brau, had not registered as a convicted sex-offender as required by the court.

Sheriff’s officials also said Brau was working as a youth minister at a Stanislaus County church, and Brau was one of 19 convicted sex offenders who solicited a minor for sex during the April undercover operation.