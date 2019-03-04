Crime

Modesto man found suitable for parole fired gun as victim ran away, prosecutors say

By Rosalio Ahumada

March 04, 2019 01:06 PM

A 61-year-old Modesto man convicted of shooting an unarmed man in a dispute over drugs has been found suitable for parole.

Darrell Lynn Adams, who fired his gun as the victim ran away, was found suitable for parole at a Feb. 12 hearing, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

On Monday, Adams remained incarcerated at California State Prison Solano in Vacaville, according to records from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

State parole officials have 120 days to review the decision. Then, the Governor’s Office will review Adams’ case and determine whether to uphold, overturn or modify the state parole board’s decision.

The shooting occurred Dec. 3, 1993 outside a house on Oak Street in west Modesto. The victim and a friend had been smoking rock cocaine at the house.

They encountered Adams and an argument ensued, which resulted in the victim’s friend returning some of the drugs to Adams.

Adams drove by the Oak Street house 40 minutes later, and the victim approached his vehicle. Prosecutors said Adams told the victim to run and shot him in the arm as he ran away. The victim was severely injured but survived.

A Stanislaus County jury found Adams guilty of attempted murder with an enhancement for using a gun in the crime.

Adams had been denied parole five times before. Deputy District Attorney Emily Jeng attended his most recent parole hearing. She argued that Adams should remain in prison because of his lack of insight into what caused him to commit the crime and that he posed a high risk of danger to the public.

Rosalio Ahumada

