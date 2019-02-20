Ceres SWAT team rolls to west Modesto, arrests suspect in October gun disturbance

A standoff Wednesday afternoon in west Modesto led to the arrest of the suspect in an October disturbance in Ceres.
The SWAT team for the Ceres Police Department arrested Loual Cordova, 43, at a house on the 300 block of Ash Street, a news release said.
The standoff started at about 2:15 p.m. and lasted about three hours. Modesto High School and James Marshall Elementary School were on lockdown, and streets in the area were closed off.
The Ceres disturbance was reported in front of Cost Less Foods on Hatch Road. Police said Loual got into a physical fight with another male, retrieved a handgun from his vehicle, pointed it at the victim, and pulled the trigger several times. The gun did not fire, the release said.
Investigators tracked Cordova to the Ash Street house and used the SWAT team to serve search and arrest warrants “due to the nature of the crime,” the release said. Officers urged him by loudspeaker and phone to come out, but only a woman and two children emerged at first, police said.
Police then sent teargas into the house, and Cordova announced his presence in the attic and eventually came out without resistance, the release said. Officers reported finding a gun in the house that matched the description from the October disturbance.
Booking information on Cordova was not on the Stanislaus County Jail’s web site as of 7:30 p.m.
People with information about the case can call Detective Bryan Ferreira at 209-538-5616.
