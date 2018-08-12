Gunshot fired toward woman leads to three-hour standoff, Ceres police say

A standoff of about three hours Sunday ended in the arrest of a man suspected of shooting at a woman earlier in the day, Ceres police said.
Robert Ervan Whitt, 67, faces assault and other charges following the confrontation on the 3400 block of Brown Avenue, the Ceres Police Department reported.
It called in its SWAT team and negotiators, along with a sheriff’s helicopter and Modesto police drone, as the standoff played out on the city’s west side.
A Ceres police Facebook post said officers responded at 11:47 a.m. to a 911 call from a woman who said Whitt had fired a handgun at her and missed. The victim, contacted at a nearby park, said he had been drinking and arguing with her, police said.
The post said officers went to the house, where Whitt came outside unarmed and then went back inside. Neighbors were evacuated or advised to “shelter in place” as the standoff developed, police said.
“Ceres police crisis negotiators were able to convince Robert to come out of his residence at approx. 3:30 p.m,” the post said. No injuries were reported.
Whitt was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and criminal threats. He remained there on $50,000 bail Sunday evening.
People with information about the case can contact Detective Bryan Ferreira at 209-538-5616.
