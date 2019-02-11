Victim of fatal shooting in Oakdale identified

The man fatally shot during an argument in Oakdale early Sunday was 25-year-old Cody Sorensen, the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office reported. He was an Angels Camp resident, the office said. A Facebook page for Sorensen, last updated in October 2017, said he lived in, and was from, Oakdale.

The Facebook page shows he was a rodeo rider, and a friend in Livingston, Mason Cowden, posted a comment that Sorensen was “a good kid and a dam (sic) good cowboy.”

A 27-year-old, William Usilton III, was arrested on suspicion of committing the crime, Oakdale police said in a news release.

A call reporting the shooting at the Bonnie Villa Apartments, 333 Poplar St., was made to Oakdale Police Department dispatch just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee

Police and paramedics responded, and found Sorensen with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Usilton was found still in the apartment where the shooting occurred, police said, and was identified by witnesses as the shooter. The gun was recovered.

Usilton was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center in Modesto on a charge of homicide. The online booking log shows he is being held without bail.

According to his Facebook profile, Usilton attended Davis High School in Modesto and served in the Army infantry.